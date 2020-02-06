Fish Protein Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast to 2028

Protein is an essential component of the human body to maintain muscles, hair, organs, tissues, skin, and enzymes. Fish protein is one of the best dietary sources of animal protein which gives a healthy amount of protein having less saturated fat, carbohydrates, and cholesterol than red meat. Fish proteins can be used to replace meat and on account of reducing fat binding properties in the food Industry. Fish protein is the future of consumer’s health needs, as fish protein market is still on the initial stage of development. North America and Asia-Pacific are leading region in terms of major fish protein manufacturer. Fish protein products are becoming a good alternative sources in the protein and supplements industries.

Growing Consumer Focus on Health and Diet is Promoting Growth of Protein Products:

Fish protein is having a higher source of bioactive peptides, which is having a lot of positive health benefits in terms of concentrations available within the human body. The fish protein industry is growing at a steady rate since the last 4-5 years. The growing awareness about the benefits of fish protein as it plays an important role in human nutrition. Countries like China, USA, and Ireland are playing a key role in fish protein manufacturing and they hold the maximum amount of market share in the manufacturing of fish protein products.

Rising income of consumer is accompanied by an increase in demand for high-quality proteins sourced from plant and animal sources. People are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and fish protein is the best solution for the consumer to adopt the as a protein source daily consumption. Plant and animal based protein can affect the market growth of fish protein, there are some regions where consumers prefer vegan protein or animal based protein based on consumer behavior. Fish protein powder became a good alternative in the protein market.

Global Fish Protein Market: Segmentation

On the basis of forms, global fish protein market has been segmented as,

Concentrated

Isolated

Hydrolysate

On the basis of end use, the global fish protein market has been segmented as,

Meat processing

Bakery

Dietary supplements

Clinical nutrition

Infant formula

Sports nutrition

Ready to eat

Retail/Household

On the basis of distribution, the global fish market segmented as,

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Convenience Stores

Super Markets/ Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

On the basis of regions, the global fish protein market segmented as,

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global fish protein market: Key players

The global fish Protein market is growing rapidly with increasing number of players focusing on new product development. Some of the key players of global fish protein market are Omega Protein Corporation, Mukka Sea Food Industries, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd, Bio Phoenix Formulations, Apelsa Guadalajara, S.A. de C.V., Advance International, Inc., Nutrifish, Peterlabs Holdings Barhad, Siam Industries International, and others. The major players are focusing on strategic business development through business venture for development in Fish Protein market.

Opportunities for market participations in the Global Fish Protein Market:

Increased demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging population. Fish Protein’s nutritional standards have shown positive long term demands, with worldwide increases in the average of global nutrition and protein supply. China, USA, India, Japan, Ireland are the fastest growing economies having more requirements for protein.

World’s growing population becoming “Nutrition Conscious”, especially Asian countries are fastest growing economies nowadays, people becoming health conscious day by day and these countries required the highest amount of protein products. Vegan protein and protein sourced from other sources cannot fulfill the complete nutritional requirements of the human body, they contain a high amount of saturated fats and calories as compared to fish protein. Developed regions are more aware of fish protein products and developing regions are tend to adopt culture from developed regions. Fish Protein is the best solution to fulfill people’s nutritional requirements through natural resources.