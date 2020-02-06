Flexible Heater Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The global flexible heater market was valued at USD 905.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,424.6 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.1%.

A Flexible Heater Market is an electronic device which is generally used to provide a fixed amount of heating to any surface it is attached. A flexible heater, as its name suggests, can be shaped according to the surface to be applied on. These devices are present in various types and formations such as silicone rubber-based, polyimide film heaters and others. Among these, the silicone rubber-based flexible heater is the most widely used owing to its roughness, accuracy, and resistance to chemical substances. The major applications of flexible heaters can be seen in consumer electronics, and food processing industry, aerospace & defense sector, and oil & gas industry. One of the major factors ase fueling the demand for flexible heaters is the increase in portable electronic battery operated devices. With the minimization of devices, the durability of heating element is essential.

The other factors that increase the market growth of flexible heaters are the technologically advanced properties and flexible formation of heaters, the rising application of heating devices in various industrial sectors, and rising adoption of flexible heaters in healthcare and medical applications. However, the higher operational costs of flexible heaters limit the market growth. Moreover, flexible heaters are incapable of functioning in extreme environments is a factor limiting the market growth. Although the flexible heater market is expected to grow at a steady pace, the increasing demand from electronics and semiconductor industry is posing opportunities for flexible heaters market.

Key Players

The key players in the flexible heater market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Nibe Industrier AB (Sweden), Honeywell International Inc. (US), OMEGA Engineering (US), Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co. (US), Smiths Group PLC (UK), Chromalox, Inc. (US), Rogers Corporation (US), Minco (US), Zoppas Industries (Italy), and Tempco Temperature Measurement Pvt. Ltd (India) Electric Heater Corporation (US). These players contribute significantly to the market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30%–35% in the flexible heater market. These include All Flex Flexible Circuits & Heaters (US), Thermocoax (France), Durex Industries (US), Holroyd Components (UK), Hotset India Private Limited (India), MIYO Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Thermo Heating Elements LLC (US), Bucan Electric Heating Devices Inc. (US), Delta/Acra (US), and Nel Technologies Ltd (UK).

Segmentation

The global flexible heater market has been segmented into type, end user, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into silicone rubber-based, polyimide-based, polyester-based, mica-based, and others.

By end user, the market has been segmented into electronics & semiconductor, medical, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, automotive, oil & gas, and others.

By region, the flexible heater market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for flexible heaters is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the flexible heater market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominating region by 2023 owing to a large electronics and semiconductor industry base. Moreover, the growth in the demand for flexible heaters in this region is due to the high manufacturing of medical devices, instruments of measurement, aerospace, and aviation equipment, and food processing devices. Various companies in the semiconductor and electronics industry are implementing flexible heaters in the kitchen appliances, such as refrigerators, to channel the heat flow properly. The higher economic growth of countries in Asia provides an additional advantage for the MNC’s to set-up their manufacturing base in this region.

