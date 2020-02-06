Fuel Cards in the UK 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector

“Fuel Cards in the UK 2018”, is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in UK.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2379731

Total fleet card volumes rose by 2.2% in 2017 to total 3,977.2 million liters and producing continuous growth since 2013.

Scope

– The total number of service stations in the UK declined by 0.6% to a total of 8,436 service stations in 2017. Over 32,000 new fuel cards were issued in 2017, totaling 3.2 million cards issued in the market.

– Fuel card volumes will increase by 9.4% between 2018 and 2022, totaling 8.6 billion liters in 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Top 5 Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

– Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Top 5 European markets, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2379731

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/