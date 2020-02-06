Future Shines Bright For The Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Snapshot

The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is rising steadily driven by a number of favorable factors. The rising acceptance of the notion that fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages are beneficial for improving gut health is leading to their increasing adoption. Further, increasing shift to vegan diets due to religious restrictions or generally due to the belief that vegetarian diet helps to stay healthy in the long run is driving the adoption of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages.

However, factors such as product offerings from large beverage manufacturers is preventing regional drinks such as kvass and coconut kefir to penetrate in the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market. Further, low awareness about fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages among individuals in developing countries is also restraining the market’s growth.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to be worth US$1,655.1 mn by the end of 2017. Expanding at 5.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to be valued at US$2,483.8 mn by 2025-end.

Fermented Soft Drinks to Stay Attractive Product Segment in Forthcoming Years

The report studies the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market based on a few parameters, viz. product type, sales channel, and region. The segmentation of the worldwide fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by product type could include dairy free drinkable yogurts, fermented juices, fermented soft drinks, and non-dairy kefir. Of them, fermented soft drinks is estimated to hold 59.7% of market share in the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by 2017-end.

As per the sales channel classification, the market could be divided into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other retailing formats. Amongst all, the segment of specialty stores is anticipated to hold 25.7% of the market by the end of 2017.

The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is also studied on the basis of region in this report. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa have been considered as the key regional markets for fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages across the world.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Research Methodology

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

North America to Display Leading Growth Rate through 2025

Asia Pacific currently stands the leading regional market for fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market and is anticipated to lead the overall market in 2017. This is mainly because of high consumption of fermented soft drinks in China and other Asian countries. Vis-à-vis revenue, the region is anticipated to gain significant market share in the overall market by 2025 end.

North America, among all, is expected to display the leading CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2025. This is attributed to high per capita disposable income and considerably high spending on foods that are associated with health benefits. Furthermore, vast investments on R&D from companies that are based in North America is boding well for the growth of this regional market.

