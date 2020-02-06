GIS Substations Market : Research Offers 10-Year Forecast On Global Industry 2019

The gas-insulated substation (GIS) market is projected to rise at an impressive close to 9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. In recent years, gas-insulated substations have gained traction mainly due to increasing renewable energy generation and rising investments in energy transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Gas-insulated substation feature dual advantages. They are suitable for transmission and distribution purpose over small as well as large areas. Owing to this, such tasks with areas of space constraints typically install gas-insulated substations.

Besides this, gas insulated substations support high voltage as well as ultra-high voltage power transmission and distribution. This substantiates impressive growth of GIS market in the forthcoming years.

A gas insulated substation (GIS) is a high voltage substation in which the major structures are contained in a sealed environment with sulfur hexafluoride gas as the insulating medium. GIS technology originated in Japan, where there was a substantial need to develop technology to make substations as compact as possible. The clearance required for phase to phase and phase to ground for all equipment is much lower than that required in an air insulated substation; the total space required for a GIS is 10% of that needed for a conventional substation.

The GIS Substations market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GIS Substations.

This report presents the worldwide GIS Substations market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Grid Solutions

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba

Alstom

Nissin Electric

Sieyuan Electric

New Northeast Electric Group

Hyosung

KONCAR

Fuji Electric

Grid Solutions

GIS Substations Breakdown Data by Type

High Voltage

Ultra High Voltage

GIS Substations Breakdown Data by Application

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

GIS Substations Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global GIS Substations status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key GIS Substations manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of GIS Substations market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

