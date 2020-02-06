Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

Over the past three decades, there has been perceptible shift in outpatient surgery being done in hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), with the objective of increasing overall utilization. The most compelling proposition is the lower cost per case of ASCs. The market has gathered significant momentum from the adoption of robust infection control practices in free-standing ASCs and rapid advances in healthcare systems, world over. Developed nations are also benefitting from initiatives taken to lessen surgical complications. Demand for ASCs has picked up rapid pace in healthcare systems in Europe and North America in medical specialties of ophthalmology, pain management, orthopedics, and gastroenterology. Global valuation of the market is whopping as it is projected to surpass US$113 bn by 2025.

Ambulatory Surgery Centersknown as ASCsare modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.

An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated-usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.

The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.

The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.

North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%.

In this report, the major players include AmSurg, THC, HCA Healthcare, Mednax, Team Health, Surgical Care Affiliates, QHC, Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities, Terveystalo Healthcare, SurgCenter Development, Healthway Medical, Eifelhoehen-Klinik and etc.

One of latest trends in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions of small practices. Consolidation of healthcare systems occurs either through merger or acquisition of small practises by corporate groups. Mergers of healthcare systems include the togetherness of separate ASCs under a shared license. Acquisitions occur when joining ASCs retain their licenses but are owned by a common governing body. Vendors are entering into M&As with hospitals, physicians and providing ownerships to develop innovative healthcare plans and health systems and gain a strong foothold in this market. Many companies are focusing on improvising the services with better infrastructure and safety that will benefit the physicians and patients. This will have a significant impact on delivering services and increasing the market growth.

The global Ambulatory Surgery Center market is valued at 77800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 113200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ambulatory Surgery Center market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Terveystalo Healthcare

THC

EMC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCAHealthcare

Bambino Ges

Royal Berkshire

Institut Jules Bordet

LInstitut Curie

Heidelberg

Schonklinik

Northway

Le CHU de Toulouse

Maurizio Bufalini

Asklepios

Market size by Product

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers

Market size by End User

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ambulatory Surgery Center market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ambulatory Surgery Center market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ambulatory Surgery Center companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Ambulatory Surgery Center submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ambulatory Surgery Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ambulatory Surgery Center market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

