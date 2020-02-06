Global Analysis of the Protein Ingredients Market Along With The Various Segments And Top Growth Factors

Rise of convenience foods with added nutrients and the growing preference for fortified foods is another factor helping demand in the global protein ingredients market. One drawback, which the market has to contend with, is the comparatively reduced consumption of plant proteins and the harmful effects of gelatin.

As per a report on the global protein ingredients market by Transparency Market Research, it would rise at a steady 6.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2027. At this pace, the market which was worth US$31.8 bn in 2016 will likely become worth US$64.35 bn by 2027.

Presence of numerous players owing to low entry barriers makes the global protein ingredients market highly fragmented. It is competitive too. In order to thrive in such a cutthroat overcrowded space, nimble players are seen banking upon product development. This is definitely having a positive impact on the global protein market.

Apart from that, increasing popularity of pea and soy proteins is also proving beneficial for the market. Growing demand for dairy products and eggs is benefitting the global protein ingredients market too. A noticeable trend in the market is the demand for “purer” products with reduced processing. This has led to development of newer products, namely native whey and micellar casein. This is further positively impacting the global protein ingredients market.

Growing popularity of plant protein ingredients is expected to push certain key products, such as soy and pea proteins to grow at high rates over the forecast period. But this growth is offset by relatively lower overall consumption of plant proteins. Despite the decreasing popularity of gelatin, egg and dairy products are expected to witness considerable demand in the future. Increasing consumer demand for ‘purer’ products with low processing is enabling development of new products such as micellar casein and native whey. The other factors driving the market are increasing adoption of protein ingredients in food and beverage products, and growing consumer preference for fortified foods or foods enriched with protein ingredients.

A section of report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the protein ingredients market. Every protein type has many market leaders, with most of them belonging to Europe or North America. The market is slightly fragmented in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Snapshot

Animal Proteins Lead the Global Protein Ingredients Market

The two main types of products in the global protein ingredients market are animal protein and plant protein. Plant proteins ingredients are mainly derived from wheat, soy, and pea. Meanwhile, animal protein ingredients are derived from eggs, caseinates, and animals. Between the two, the segment of animal protein currently leads the market with an outsize share in revenue generation. In 2016, as per the TMR report, it accounted for almost 80.0% share in the protein ingredients market. This is because of the rising consumption of dairy products and eggs.

In the upcoming years, demand for soy protein is predicted to rise at a speedy pace because of the increasing usage of concentrates, soy isolates, and texturized vegetable proteins.

Depending upon the form again, the global protein ingredients market is segmented into concentrates and isolates. Between the two, the protein concentrates enjoy a greater share in the market.

