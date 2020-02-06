Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019

A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite

For more info, Get Free Sample at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2020996

. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics.

In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the automotive industry. Availability of low-cost raw materials, cheap labor, supportive government policies, and presence of many untapped markets in emerging economies are factors driving market growth. Steel is a major raw material used in automotive lightweight materials industry. China, India, and Japan are the worlds top three steel producers. Automobile companies are establishing production facilities in this region to gain a competitive advantage in terms of low production cost and proximity to end-use markets.

Global Automotive Polymer Composites market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Polymer Composites.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Polymer Composites market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Polymer Composites production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Polymer Composites in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AkzoNobel, SABIC, etc.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2020996

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

SABIC

BASF

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Bayer Material Science

Lear Corp.

Quadrant AG

Borealis

Teijin Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Evonik Industries

the Dow Chemical Co.

Automotive Polymer Composites Breakdown Data by Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Other Resins

Automotive Polymer Composites Breakdown Data by Application

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Trucks & Buses

Automotive Polymer Composites Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Automotive Polymer Composites Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Polymer Composites status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Polymer Composites manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Polymer Composites :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Polymer Composites market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/