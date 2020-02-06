Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market – Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019

Axial piston motors are employed to meet wide diversity of hydraulic system requirements in various applications, increasingly in construction machinery. Hydraulic systems benefit from the numerous outstanding characteristics that relate to torque, range of load, service life, and other parameters related to operations of axial piston motors. Manufacturers have incorporated better fatigue-endurable design to render hydraulic components reliable for wide variety of applications. Europe and the U.S. are two of the most prominent markets for axial piston motors, where the demand has been benefitted by the advent of modern simulation software and cost-effectiveness in high-pressure applications. The market is projected to reach worth of US$730 mn by 2025.

Axial piston motors work with a bent axis design or swash plate principle. The fixed displacement type works as a hydraulic motor, and the variable displacement type most often functions as a hydraulic pump. Fixed displacement motors may be used in both open and closed loop circuits.

The global average price of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is in the decreasing trend, from 75.2 USD/KW in 2012 to 69.9 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor includes Bent Axis and Swash Plate, and the proportion of Bent Axis in 2016 is about 64.74%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is widely used in Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture Machines and other field. The most proportion of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is in Construction Machinery, and the proportion in 2016 is 35.59%, and the Industrial Machinery is account for 27.49% in the market.

Europe and USA are the two largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 24.42%, and 23.01% in 2016, respectively.

Market competition is not intense. Kawasaki, Danfoss, Parker, Eaton, Poclain, Bosch Rexroth, Bondioli & Paves etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market was valued at 530 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 730 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors.

This report presents the worldwide Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kawasaki

Danfoss

Parker

Eaton

Poclain

Bosch Rexroth

Bondioli & Paves

HAWE Hydraulik

Hydrosila

Casappa

Sunfab

HANSA-TMP

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Breakdown Data by Type

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Construction Machinery

Industrial Machinery

Agriculture Machines

Other

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

