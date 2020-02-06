Global Bancassurance Technology Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Bancassurance Technology Market 2019

Bancassurance refers to a distribution channel for insurance products. It is a means for insurance companies to sell their products through banks, which allows the former to cater to a wide customer base. The bancassurance model is very common in many countries across Europe, including France, Spain, and Portugal. There are also several new entrants in the market, intensifying the competition, and encouraging insurance companies to innovate and customize products based on client requirement.

With the advent of technology boom worldwide, banks and insurance firms across Europe have increasingly become dependent on computers, Internet and other technology mediums to run their business and drive revenue growth. The technology trend in the banking and insurance sectors will only intensify in the future, leading to a rise in popularity of bancassurance in Europe. According to the report, payment systems show significant changes in the past two decades. The emergence of several IT technologies with regard to payment systems has made the transaction process became much easier for banks and insurance companies. For instance, electronic payment systems are widely used among banks. In addition, integration is expected to evolve in the payment system. The evolution of payment systems is predicted to further grow during the forecast period. Many banks and insurance companies are likely to invest a significant amount in adoption of advanced technologies to enhance their functionality of payment systems.

In 2018, the global Bancassurance Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bancassurance Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bancassurance Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agile Financial Technologies

BSB

E&Y

HP

BM

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Big Data

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Insurance Firms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bancassurance Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bancassurance Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bancassurance Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

