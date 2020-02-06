GLOBAL BANKING AND FINANCIAL SMART CARDS MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Banking and Financial Smart Cards Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, smart cards are used as credit or debit cards, authentication cards for payments, fuel cards, access control cards, and high-security identification cards. They can be used as electronic wallets by loading the smart card with funds that can be transferred to a vending machine or an account using cryptographic protocols.
The strong need to reduce identity duplication will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Due to advances in technology, the number of fraudulent activities and forgeries are increasing. As a result, the cards and payments industry has undergone a digital transformation with the introduction of new payment methods such as EMV chips, personal identification number (PIN) cards, and mobile wallets. Since the data available in smart cards is difficult to decode, they will have a higher adoption rate in the BFSI sector.
In 2018, the global Banking and Financial Smart Cards market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080574-global-banking-and-financial-smart-cards-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Banking and Financial Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking and Financial Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gemalto
Morpho
Oberthur Technologies
American Express
CardLogix
MasterCard
Visa
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic Stripe Card
Chip Card
Dual Interface Card
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking and Financial Smart Cards status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking and Financial Smart Cards development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-banking-and-financial-smart-cards-market-2019-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-sales-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025_374155.html
Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080574-global-banking-and-financial-smart-cards-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking and Financial Smart Cards are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com