Global EEG Caps Market: Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2018-2026

Electroencephalogram or EEG is the process that records brain signals produced during activities such as exercise, walking, thinking and others. The electrical signal produced by the brain during any activity is recoded via electrodes, which are place on the scalp surface. These electrodes capture the brain signals and transfer them to the device to analyse brain activity and other brain related prospects. EEG caps can capture signals from all respective points of the brain such as occipital cortex, temporal cortex, parietal cortex and frontal cortex.

The analysis of brain signals helps neurologists analyse the problem area to decide the correct treatment for patients suffering from brain disorders and mental problems such as sleep disorders, cerebral infections and head injuries. EEGs are largely used to diagnose brain tumours and detect nervous system degenerative diseases in patients.

EEG caps are also helpful in monitoring patients to detect brain death. They are easy to use, water resistant and can be easily placed on the scalp. The pair of electrodes present on the EEG caps record every single electrical signal produce by the brain.

EEG Caps Market: Drivers & Restraints

The EEG caps market is slated to witness significant growth over the forecast period as the patient pool is high in various regions. According to the Federal Interagency Forum, more than 20 Million individuals among the U.S population are suffering from neurological problems or neuropathy problems. According to the Neurological Alliance of U.K., more than 10 Million individuals among the population of the U.K. are suffering with neurological conditions. This substation patient pool directly drives the growth of the EEG caps market. Technological advancements in medical devices are also boosting the market for EEG caps as electrodes and analysers are getting more accurate in providing proper analysis for diagnosis.

On the other hand, the high costing of EEG caps, along with the lack of product availability in various regions, hinders the growth of the EEG caps market.

EEG Caps Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the EEG caps market on the basis of application type:

Adult EEG Caps

Pediatric EEG Caps

Segmentation of the EEG caps market on the basis of channel type:

7 Channel Type

8 Channel Type

16 Channel Type

20 Channel Type

Others Channel Type

Segmentation of the EEG caps market on the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Neurological Center

Others

EEG caps are innovative medical devices used for the diagnosis of brain disorders that can hamper the lifestyle of patients. The pair of electrodes placed on the EEG caps monitor the signals produced by the brain to analyze brain conditions or activity. Industry players and medical research centers are working on inventing new versions of EEG caps that are more accurate and offer better analysis for the diagnosis of various brain-related problems.

EEG Caps Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the EEG Caps market has been segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America holds a major market share due to the favorable reimbursement scenario and developed healthcare system in the region, which directly boost the market of EEG caps. Latin America is pegged to witness slow growth as the adoption rate of EEG caps is slow and the healthcare system in the region is still in the growing phase. Europe is witnessing an increase in its growth rate as the adoption rate of products is increasing among neurologists across different countries in Europe. The Asia-Pacific Excluding China market holds a significant share, which is further projected to increase as the medical infrastructure within the countries in the region is growing. China is slated to exhibit moderate growth as players are developing new versions of their devices and working on the overall costing of EEG caps. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register slow growth as compared with various other geographical regions as the adoption rate of EEG caps is slowly increasing among healthcare professionals in the region.

EEG Caps Market: Market Participants

Examples of some players in the EEG caps market include Neuroelectrics, Medical Computer Systems Ltd, Brain Products GmbH, Deymed Diagnostic s.r.o., Natus Medical Incorporated, Symbiotic Devices, Mitsar Co. Ltd., Electrical Geodesics, Inc., ANT Neuro, Compumedics Neuroscan, Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC and others players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

EEG Caps Market Segments

EEG Caps Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

EEG Caps Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

EEG Caps Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

EEG Caps Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

