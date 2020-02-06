Global Electrochromic Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Electrochromic Materials market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electrochromic Materials market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Electrochromic Materials market status and forecast, categorizes the global Electrochromic Materials market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report studies the Electrochromic Materials market, Electrochromic materials have the property of a change, evocation, or bleaching of color as effected either by an electron-transfer (redox) process or by a sufficient electrochemical potential. The main classes of electrochromic materials are surveyed here, with descriptions of representative examples from the metal oxides, viologens (in solution and as adsorbed or polymeric films), conjugated conducting polymers, metal coordination complexes (as polymeric, evaporated, or sublimed films), and metal hexacyanometallates. Examples of the applications of such electrochromic materials are included. Other materials aspects important for the construction of electrochromic devices include optically transparent electrodes, electrolyte layers, and device encapsulation. Commercial successes, current trends, and future challenges in electrochromic materials research and development are summarized.

Electrochromic Materials can be used in Automobile Rearview Mirror, Smart Window, Display, Defense and Others, Automobile Rearview Mirror is the largest consumer of Electrochromic Materials in nowadays. Consumption volume from Automobile Rearview Mirror industry reached to 11597.5 K sq.ft in 2017, contributing 59.18% market share.

North America has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of Electrochromic Materials. In 2017, North America produces 18738.9 K sq.ft Electrochromic Materials. The follower is Europe, whose production volume was 297.5 K sq.ft. Since Electrochromic Materials are mainly used in Automobile Rearview Mirror industry, the targeted clients of Electrochromic Materials industry distributes in countries, where Automobile Rearview Mirror industry is promising.

Price of Electrochromic Materials is influenced by raw materials deeply. Then price fell down slowly from 2013 to 2017, keeping consistent with raw materialsâ€™ price fluctuations. Electrochromic Materials manufacturers should pay close attention to the Electrochromic Materials raw material market.

The global Electrochromic Materials market is valued at 1520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Gentex Corporation

Saint-Gobain (Sage Glass)

View

ChromoGenics

EControl-Glas

PPG Industries

Gesimat

Ricoh

GSI Technologies (NTERA)

Zhuzhou Kibing

Ningbo Miro Electronic Technology

Zhuhai Kaivo Optoelectronic Technology

Changzhou Yapu Smart Variable Color Optics

Asahi Glass Co

Hitachi Chemical

Nikon Corp

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Dyes

Conducting Polymers

Metal Oxides

By Application, the market can be split into

Automobile Rearview Mirror

Smart Window

Display

Defense

Others

