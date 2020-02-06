Global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2025

An electronic nose (e-nose) is a substitute for the human sense of smells which detects odor and flavor. This device uses electronic sensing for comparison, identification, quantification, and even data storage and recovery. Electronic noses comprise three primary elements: a delivery system, a discovery system, and a calculating system. Presently, industries perform tests with the help of gas chromatographs and human experts to test the flavors and scents of goods during production, as well as to measure their levels of freshness and damage. The e-nose affords a comparatively higher number of benefits

This report presents the worldwide Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Nose (E-Nose).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alpha MOS (France)

Airsense (Germany)

Odotech (Sensigent)

Sensigent (U.S.)

Electronic Sensor Technology (U.S.)

Brechbuehler (Switzerland)

The Enose Company (Netherlands)

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Breakdown Data by Type

By Product

MOS

CP

QCM

Others

By Component

Sample Delivery System

Detection System

Computing System

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Breakdown Data by Application

Process and Production Departments

Environmental Monitoring

Health and Security

Others

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electronic Nose (E-Nose) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electronic Nose (E-Nose) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

