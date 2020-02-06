Global Fire Sprinkler Heads Market Competitive Scenario, Key Trends, Current and Future Players, 2019

Growing adoption of robust fire protection mechanism in commercials and residential buildings is the key aspect behind the drive for fire sprinkler heads market. Stringent implementation of fire safety norms and regulations especially in countries of Europe, Asia, and North America is expected to bolster prospects. The global opportunities are projected to reach worth of US$780 mn by 2025. The various stages of development are marked by notable advances in deflector design parameters as well as the materials. Deployment of better systems over the past several years has been bolstered by insurance coverage, especially in case of the use of fire safety systems in industrial manufacturing units, especially in developed markets such as North America and Europe.

This report presents the worldwide Fire Sprinkler Heads market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A sprinkler head has a two-part metal element that is fused by a heat-sensitive alloy. The link holds the pip cap, or plug, in place. Once the ambient temperature around the sprinkler head reaches a specified temperature, the alloy releases and the metal elements separate, which causes the pip cap to fall away. Water is then released.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the Asia, Europe and North American. The fire sprinkler heads consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and currently, the developing countries grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

China is currently carrying out a large number of urban new construction and renovation projects. What is more, Chinese government has stepped up public fire safety strategy and published a series of statutory provisions, such as GB5135.1-2003.

So, China’s market still has great potential in the future.

There are thousands of players in China, and the market is very fragmented. Compared with the prices abroad, the prices of local products in China are much lower.

The import and export volume is relative small, China has very large export ratio. Currently, the Fire door has none of anti-dumping phenomenon.

In the future, the Fire door will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-fire degree. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion. The installation rate of fire door is becoming more and more.

The Fire Sprinkler Heads market was valued at 670 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Sprinkler Heads.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fire Sprinkler Heads status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fire Sprinkler Heads manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Sprinkler Heads :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fire Sprinkler Heads market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

