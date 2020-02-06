Global Food Processing Equipment Market : Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

With the core functionality in facilitating commercial production as well as packaging of distinct types of foods, food processing equipment is gaining immense popularity in a wide range of restaurants and food processing plants. Increasing global demand for processed and packaged food and rapid adoption of automated technologies are the couple of factors responsible for driving the global food processing equipment market. Its widespread applications in the industries such as poultry farm, dairy, industrial, seafood, vegetable, beverage, and confectionary may help the market to expand at an impressive 6.0% CAGR during the forecast tenure of 2018-2025. Growing inclination towards processed food in Asia-Pacific is contributing to the demand in market.

This report presents the worldwide Food Processing Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Food processing equipment helps to transform the raw food ingredients in to food items through various physical and chemical means. Food processing equipment are available in various categories which includes dryers, chillers, fryers, feeders, mixers, grinders, roasters, homogenizers, separators, slicers and ovens. These foods processing equipment are used in various industries including dairy industry, industrial bakery, poultry farm, seafood industry, chocolate manufacturing unit, confectionery, beverage industry, milk, fruit, nut, and vegetable industry. Stainless steel is one of the main elements, which is widely used in the food processing equipment. 304SS and 316SS are two most common types of alloys of stainless steel, which are used in food processing equipment.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Food Processing Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Food Processing Equipment. Globalization has led to quick changes in the food preferences of people around the world. People have started opting for much protein intake into their diet, consequently leading to increased processed meat consumption. The manufacturers of processed food are majorly focusing on the quality of the products. The food processing equipment market is showing rapid changes due to two main forces: change in the food demand and improvement in the technologies.

Globally, the Food Processing Equipment industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Food Processing Equipment is relatively matured. There are large numbers of manufacturers in the world. And some enterprises, like GEA Group, Bhler AG, Marel, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Food Processing Equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 27.99% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Food Processing Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Food Processing Equipment.

Although the market competition of Food Processing Equipment is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Food Processing Equipment and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The Food Processing Equipment market was valued at 51000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 87800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Processing Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GEA Group

Bhler AG

Marel

Ali SpA

JBT

Meyer Industries

Satake Corporation

Haas

Heat and Control

Baader Group

Bucher Industries

Haarslev Industries

Rheon Automatic Machinery

BMA

Sinmag Bakery Machine

Mecatherm

Nichimo

Tomra Systems

Risco SpA

Key Technology

Pavan Srl

MIWE

Baker Perkins

Atlas Pacific Engineering

Hosokawa Micron

Mallet & Company

Briggs

Wenger

Lehui

Hebei XiaoJin

SENON

Food Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Frozen Food Processing Machinery

Bakery and Pasta Processing Machinery

Meat Processing Machinery

Others

Food Processing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Food Processing Plants

Restaurants

Others

Food Processing Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Food Processing Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Food Processing Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Processing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Processing Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Processing Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

