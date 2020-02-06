Global Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers Market Growth And Forecast 2019-2024

The study presents an outline of the global Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers market based on key parameters such as regions, products, technology, application, and end user. The projected volume and revenue growth of the global Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers market during the forecast period has also been mentioned in the report. The report further offers an insight into the prime geographical segments of the global Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers market and provides details about their past and present shares. The trends prevalent in the market have also been highlighted in the report. The study further presents an assessment of the factors that are expected to impact the growth of the market in a negative or positive way. The global Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes and RV and RD Reducers market has been thoroughly analyzed with regard to the respective market segments and forecast period. Each year within the respective timeline has been briefly studied in terms of the value of the product in the regional as well as global market.

The 2018 study has 230 pages, 141 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the harmonic drive industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge reducer strain relief gearbox capability.

Other vendors are working to catch up. Harmonic drive market driving forces relate primarily to the implementation of speed reduction capability for robots and wind turbines initially, providing industrial controls that are compelling.

The harmonic drive is used in situations where smooth, efficient gear operation is needed. Initial applications are in robotics, aerospace and solar tracking, the materials used in these applications can wear and break if the gearing in a motor is rough. Harmonic gear vendors offer a unique gear tooth profile that optimizes the tooth engagement. Only the high end vendors are able to provide harmonic drives that work, the other units become trash within days.

Revenue for harmonic drives was $838 million in 2017, and products are expected to generate revenue of $3.517 billion by 2024. Strong growth is the result of increasing use in industrial robots as they become integrated and able to perform multiple functions sequentially in an automated manner. Harmonic drive reduction gearboxes are presented many new market opportunities from multiple types of applications. The VNTOL aircraft uses the drive reduction to enable vertical takeoff This lifts off like a helicopter and files like an airplane.

Demanding applications for the gear box include surgical robots. By application category, there was a substantial year-on-year increase in sales for industrial robots used on production lines for smartphones, tablet devices, household appliances, automobiles, and other products.

Sales for semiconductor manufacturing equipment increased due to rising capital investment against a backdrop of increasing demand for industrial equipment, automotive devices, and devices for data centers, among other factors. Sales for flat panel display manufacturing equipment increased due to high levels of investment to expand production capacity for LCD and organic EL panels.

Semiconductor liquid crystal production equipment, photovoltaic equipment, optical instruments, precision machine tools and other cutting-edge areas provide target applications.

Japan manufactures reliable performance precision gears. Reliable performance of precision gear reducer manufacturing is not yet occurring at scale elsewhere, particularly in China. China with its huge investments in industrial robots would really like to be able to scale manufacture of harmonic drive precision strain wave reducer gearboxes.

The market has just begun. Early adopters are the robot manufacturers. Suppliers of the precision gears, Japanese companies, address markets for industrial robots. While the Chinese would like to be the primary suppliers of Harmonic Drive Precision Strain Wave Reducer Gearboxes, it has not happened yet.

Harmonic gear reducers are used in aviation, aerospace, energy, navigation, shipbuilding, bionic machinery, commonly used ordnance, machine tools, instruments, electronic equipment, mining and metallurgy, transportation, lifting machinery, petrochemical machinery, textile machinery, agricultural machinery and medical Instruments.

Japan’s a precision reducer is used in industrial robots and airplane engines, wind turbines and for solar trackers.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Harmonic Drive

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

Leaderdrive

Zhejiang Laifu

Nidec-Shimpo

Cone Drive

Market Participants

Beijing Harmonic Drive Technology Institute (BHDI)

Beijing Zhong Ke Ke Mei Harmonic Drive Limited Liability Company

China Harmonic Drive (CHD®)

Motion Control Products

Nabtesco

Nidec-Shimpo

Parker Bayside

Suzhou Green Harmonic Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

Totel Industry Group / Ningbo Haishu Totel Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.

Key Topics

Harmonic Drive

Precision Strain Wave

Reducer Gearboxes

RV and RD Reducers

Industrial Robotic Drive

