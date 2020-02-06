Global High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2019-2025

As a replacement for sucrose, high fructose corn syrup is extensively used in food industry. Important tariff on foreign sugar, production limits of domestic sugar, and subsides of U.S corn are some of the crucial factors elevating demand in the global high fructose corn sugar market. Being largely used in several soft drinks and as a primary ingredient of pancake syrups, it is gaining traction, which is also triggering the market’s growth. Additionally, high fructose corn syrup finds its wide applications in the making of baked foods, beverages, and dairy and desserts. A trend in consuming low-calorie foods, owing to the increasing awareness about health concerns is further complementing to the growth of the market. These factors aid the market to expand at a promising 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025.

This report studies the global market size of High Fructose Corn Syrup in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High Fructose Corn Syrup in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global High Fructose Corn Syrup market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In terms of composition, high fructose corn syrup is nearly identical to table sugar (sucrose), which is composed of 50 percent fructose and 50 percent glucose. Glucose is one of the simplest forms of sugar that serves as a building block for most carbohydrates. Fructose is a simple sugar commonly found in fruits and honey.

This report studies the High Fructose Corn Syrup market, High fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a sweetener made from corn, comes in two primary compositionsHFCS-42 and HFCS-55. This means it is composed of either 42 percent or 55 percent fructose, with the remaining sugars being primarily glucose and higher sugars (chains of glucose).

In 2017, the global High Fructose Corn Syrup market size was 5870 million US$ and is forecast to 8430 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the High Fructose Corn Syrup market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of High Fructose Corn Syrup include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the High Fructose Corn Syrup include

ADM

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

Daesang

Showa Sangyo

Hungrana

COFCO Group

Xiangchi

Baolingbao

Market Size Split by Type

HFCS-42

HFCS-55

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Beverages

Baked Foods

Dairy & Desserts

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global High Fructose Corn Syrup market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High Fructose Corn Syrup market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global High Fructose Corn Syrup manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Fructose Corn Syrup with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of High Fructose Corn Syrup submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Fructose Corn Syrup are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High Fructose Corn Syrup market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

