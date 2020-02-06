Global In Situ Hybridization Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2019-2024

The research study offers information related to historical information of the global In Situ Hybridization market, along with the forecast figures from 2018 to 2024 in terms of volume and revenue. Additionally, the expected statistics, market size, and share of each segment studied in the research study have been discussed at length in a scope of the research report.

The 2018 study has 242 pages, 83 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as In Situ Hybridization is used in diagnostic situations to analyze single cells inside tissue. Managing single cell diagnostics in real time, encouraging collaborative business efforts. Lowering transaction management costs is a key benefit.

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand (i.e., probe) to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ), or, if the tissue is small enough (e.g., plant seeds, Drosophila embryos), in the entire tissue (whole mount ISH), in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs).

Advances in RNA in situ hybridization transform molecular detection with morphological context enabling new applications. Scientists use RNA ISH to extract data dimensions.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and RNA in situ Hybridization are widely used technologies sharing the unique capacity to analyze a marker at the single cell level while preserving the morphological context. In different situations, IHC and ISH are used in conjunction to validate data or provide complementary information.

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a powerful technique for localizing specific nucleic acid targets within fixed tissues and cells, allowing users to obtain temporal and spatial information about gene expression and genetic loci. While the basic workflow of ISH is similar to that of blot hybridizations—the nucleic acid probe is synthesized, labeled, purified, and annealed with the specific target—the difference is the greater amount of information gained by visualizing the results within the tissue.

The global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) at $4.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach $7.8 billion by 2024 2017. CAGR of 7.8% in the next five years (2017 to 2024). Increasing diagnosis and growing incidence & prevalence of cancer, technology advancements in therapeutics, increasing government initiatives globally are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Qiagen / Exiqon A/S

Merck KGaA

BioGenex Laboratories

BioTechne / Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)

Key Topics

In Situ Hybridization

Molecular Diagnostics

Cervical Cancer Stain

Fish Steps Reduction

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

FISH Probe Kit

Cancer

Chromosonal Abnormalities

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Human Genetic Tests

Microbial Tests

In Vitro Diagnostics

System for the Analysis of Solid Tumors

Hybridization Technique

Detection of Long Non-

Coding DNA

Coding RNA

