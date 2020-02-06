Global Industrial Paint Market 2019 with Region Wise Analysis of Key Drivers

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Paints and Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Paints and Coatings market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Paints and Coatings market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Paints and Coatings industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Paints & Coatings Market – Overview

Paints & coatings are substances that are applied on a substrate to decorate and protect the surface. Paints and coatings are widely employed for decorative purposes. When used for decorative purposes, they improve durability and esthetic appeal of the surface. They provide protection to the surface from factors such as environmental conditions, weathering, rust, and chemical resistance.

The paints & coatings market is driven by increasing demand for paints & coatings from several end-use industries such as automotive, construction, marine, aerospace, protective, transportation, wood coatings, and packaging. Expansion of the paints & coatings market can also be attributed to the increase in investments by key players to launch of efficient and cost-effective products, expansion, and merger & acquisition.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global paints & coatings market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the paints & coatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solid

Powder

Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Health Care & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Wood Working)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

– Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where paints & coatings are used

– Identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the paints & coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global paints & coatings market between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

