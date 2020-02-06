Global Islamic Financing Trends, Players, Industry Demand, and Estimate by Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Summary

Islamic Financing Market 2019-2025

Description: –

Islamic banking or Islamic finance is banking or financing activity that complies with sharia (Islamic law) and its practical application through the development of Islamic economics. Some of the modes of Islamic banking/finance include Mudarabah(Profit sharing and loss bearing), Wadiah (safekeeping), Musharaka (joint venture), Murabahah (cost plus), and Ijara (leasing).

Scope of the Report:

Sharia prohibits riba, or usury, defined as interest paid on all loans of money. Investment in businesses that provide goods or services considered contrary to Islamic principles (e.g. pork or alcohol) is also haraam (“sinful and prohibited”).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Al Rajhi Bank

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

Al Baraka Banking

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

HSBC

Kuwait Finance House

NBAD

NCB

Qatar International Islamic Bank

Samba Financial Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Banking Assets

Sukuk Outstanding

Islamic Funds’ Assets

Takaful Contributions

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Commercial

Government

International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Islamic Financing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Islamic Financing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

