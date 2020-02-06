Global Moissanite Market Future Scope, Demand , Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players 2019 -2025

Laboratory-created moissanite has gathered steam as a gemstone that can become diamond alternative. The keen resemblance of moissanite with the various properties of diamond pertaining to the latter’s durability, clarity, and brilliance is the key drive for the popularity of this gemstone. Thus it is gaining some traction in making various jewelry such as rings, earrings, and pendants, world over. Growing downstream applications of moissanite especially in emerging economies of the world is behind the profitability of the market. Demand has also gathered momentum in other applications, notably in electronic devices. The global moissanite market is projected to clock a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019–2025 and attain US$48 mn by 2025.

Moissanite is a gemstone born from the stars. It was first discovered in 1893 by a French scientist named Henri Moissan, who later won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He discovered microscopic particles of the gem that would eventually bear his name in Arizona, in a crater created by a meteorite that fell to Earth. He initially thought that he had discovered diamonds, but later determined that the crystals were composed of silicon carbide.

Natural moissanite is incredibly rare, so moissanite available today is laboratory-created. Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct.

Moissanite is engineered to give the illusion of similarity to diamonds, but is compositionally and visually quite different from a real diamond. The durability, brilliance, and color of the two gems are quite distinct. The market volume of Moissanite is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for this market, the downstream demand for Moissanite is increasing, it is forecasted that the market of Moissanite is still promising.

With the rapid development of economy and people’s awareness and acceptance of Moissanite is increased, global demand for Moissanite is increasing. The patent held by Charles and Colvard protected moissanite from being cut into gem expired. Many new players have entered or will enter this market.

Moissanite is a good substitute of diamond owing to its resemblance as diamond and its lower price and that is the reason that we believe there will be new enterprises and investors entering into this industry. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Global Moissanite market size will increase to 48 Million US$ by 2025, from 27 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Moissanite.

This report researches the worldwide Moissanite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Moissanite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Charles & Colvard

Moissanite International

Amora

HRB Exports

Viktor Kmmerling

Stars Gem

Wuzhou Changsheng Gems

Unimoss

Moissanite Breakdown Data by Type

Round Brilliant

Cushion

Square Brilliant

Heart

Other

Moissanite Breakdown Data by Application

Rings

Earrings

Pendants

Others

Moissanite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moissanite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Moissanite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Moissanite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Moissanite :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

