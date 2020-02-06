Global Molten Salt Energy Storage Market 10-Year Market Forecast And Trends Analysis Research Report 2019

One of the key features of this report is the section on company profiles. The report not only provides the information on current revenue and position of some of the major players in the global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market, it also reveals their business strategies with which, they plan to strengthen their position.

This report presents the worldwide Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction.

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system.

The Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

Areva

Acciona

ESolar

SolarReserve

Wilson Solarpower

Novatec

Shams Power

ACWA

SUPCON

Thai Solar Energy

Sunhome

Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Breakdown Data by Type

Tower-type Solar Power Tower System

Dish Concentrating Solar Power Systems

Other

Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Breakdown Data by Application

CSP System

Generate Electricity

Industrial Heating

Other

Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

