Global Molybdenum Powder Market is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

The global molybdenum powder market is witnessing an exponential rise in its growth, on account of its outstanding ability in enhancing persistence of destroyed and tempered steels. Being an essential element when it comes to alloys, the molybdenum powder is extensively adopted in the manufacturing of various types of molybdenum products, lubricant additive and catalysts, and alloys products. This factor is ensuring the market to register a healthy CAGR during the assessment tenure of 2019-2025. Additionally, several excellent properties of molybdenum powder such as resistance to corrosion, superior thermal and electrical properties, and resistance of abrasion open doors to numerous lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global Molybdenum Powder market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molybdenum Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molybdenum Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

H.C. Starck

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

JDC-Moly

Toshiba

Japan New Metal Co Ltd

Dongtai Fengfeng

China Molybdenum Co Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mo(%)99.90%

Mo(%)99.95%

Other

Segment by Application

Molybdenum Products

Alloys Products

Lubricant additive and Catalysts

Others

