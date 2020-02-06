Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Trend, Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2025

End-use sectors notably energy, automotive, transport, and electronics are utilizing an array of mechanical and chemical characteristics of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). This is driving their usage as high-performing thermoplastics. Of the various properties that underlie its worldwide use in chemical processing applications, amazing chemical resistance and thermal stability are the key ones. Physicochemical properties of this plastics leads to potential use of PEEK materials in range of biomedical applications, especially for prosthesis and orthopedic applications. Advances in synthesis and processing of PEEK contribute to its uptake in end-use industries, most notably North America and Europe. Clocking an impressive CAGR of 13.8% during 2019–2025, the revenues in the market are expected to climb to US$1.57 bn by the period-end.

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) increases with the 11.52% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 55.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has two forms, which include powder and particle. And each type has application industries relatively. With wear-resisting and corrosion resistance of polyetheretherketone (PEEK), the downstream application industries will need more polyetheretherketone (PEEK) products. So, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyetheretherketone (PEEK) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). The production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size will increase to 1570 Million US$ by 2025, from 560 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

This report researches the worldwide Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Victrex

Solvay

Evonik

ZYPEEK

Kingfa

JUSEP

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Breakdown Data by Type

Powder

Particle

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics

Energy / Industrial

Transport

Medical

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

