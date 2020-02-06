Global Portable WIFI market is expected to witness increased growth rates of Revenue and CAGR Forecast 2025
WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Portable WIFI Market Research Report 2018”.
Global Portable WIFI market 2019-2025
This report studies the global Portable WIFI market status and forecast, categorizes the global Portable WIFI market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable WIFI are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
The key players covered in this study
TP-LINK
NETGEAR
Huawei
Xiaomi
D-Link
Samsung
Karma Mobility
AlldayInternet
HP
AT&T
Buffalo Technology
ZTE
ASUS
Dell
Intel
Linksys
Apple
Google
Lenovo
StarTech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Portable WIFI
Wired Portable WIFI
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Communications
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Portable WIFI market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Portable WIFI market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Portable WIFI market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Portable WIFI manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Portable WIFI with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Portable WIFI submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Portable WIFI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Portable WIFIs
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Portable WIFIs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Portable WIFI Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Portable WIFI Market Size
2.2 Portable WIFI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Portable WIFI Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Portable WIFI Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Portable WIFI Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Portable WIFI Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Portable WIFI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Portable WIFI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Portable WIFI Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Portable WIFI Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Portable WIFI Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Portable WIFI Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Portable WIFI Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Portable WIFI Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Portable WIFI Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Portable WIFI Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Portable WIFI Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
