Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2019 – 2025

Power distribution units (PDUs) are designed to supply electric power to computers and other networking equipment in data centers. They have multiple outputs and are capable of measuring and controlling the amount of power being distributed. PDU models with high amperage plugs offer multiple low amperage outlets from high amperage outlets. They are installed primarily to ensure reliable distribution of power to multiple devices from a UPS (uninterruptible power source), generator, or utility source. With the increase in number of data centers, carbon emissions and power consumption is also expected to increase substantially.

In 2019, the market size of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Distribution Unit (PDU).

This report studies the global market size of Power Distribution Unit (PDU), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Schneider Electric (APC Corp)(France)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

EmersonElectricCo.(USA)

Legrand (Raritan) (USA)

CIS Global (Enlogic) (USA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Leviton (USA)

ServerTechnologyInc.(USA)

CyberPowerSystems (China)

Geist Ltd. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Haipeng (China)

TrippLite (USA)

Market Segment by Product Type

Standard PDU

Metrological PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switched PDU

Market Segment by Application

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Care

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Power Distribution Unit (PDU) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Distribution Unit (PDU) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

