Global Silicon Metal Market 2019, Strategic Overview, Supply & Demands

Silicon Metal Market – Overview

Silicon metal is a grey, lustrous semi-conductive metals that is used in the manufacturing of aluminum alloys, steel, solar cells, and microchips. The silicon metal acts as a raw material for a large number of industrial and consumer products such as sealants, adhesives, lubricants, coatings, and polishes. Increasing demand for automobiles, portable electronics, and solar panels is expected to be a major driver of the silicon metal market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the silicon metal market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global silicon metal market. It also covers anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for silicon metal during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the silicon metal market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global silicon metal market. Key players operating in the global silicon metal market include The Dow Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, RUSAL, Ferroglobe, Wacker Chemie AG, RIMA Group, Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd, China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd., RW Silicium GmbH, MINASLIGAS, and Wynca Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of the global silicon metal market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– List of key developments made by major players in the precast construction market

– List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the silicon metal market at global, regional, and country levels

– Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain of the market and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition levels

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The global silicon metal market has been segmented as follows:

Global Silicon Metal Market, by Application

Aluminum Alloys

Semiconductors

Silicones & Silanes

Solar Panels

Others (including Reducing Agents and Alloying Elements)

Global Silicon Metal Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

