Global Silicone Adhesives Market Detailed In New Research Report By Top Most Key Players

Adhesives and Sealants Market – Overview

The global adhesives and sealants market is projected expand in the next few years, due to rising demand for them from end-use industries and diverse applications. An adhesive is a compound blend that attaches two surfaces to frame a solitary unit, though a sealant is a semisolid material used to avoid liquid spillage.

Adhesives and sealants market has been segmented separately in the report. The adhesives market has been segmented based on resin, technology, and application. However, the sealants market is bifurcated in terms of resin and application.

The report analyzes and forecasts the adhesives & sealants market at global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global adhesives & sealants market. It also includes the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global and regional levels.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Global Adhesives Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

Global Sealants Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Silicone

Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Sealants Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

– Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used

– The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries

– Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

