Global Smart Mattress Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017 – 2028

Smart Mattress Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Smart Mattress Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Smart Mattress Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

This report studies the global market size of Smart Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Mattress market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A smart mattress comprises technologically-advanced features such as sleep monitoring systems. Sensors located under the mattress track motion, sleeping patterns, and other vital records.

Based on the smart mattress industry overview, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the smart beds market owing to the high penetration of mattresses in this region. Increasing investments in R&D activities on smart mattresses will drive the adoption of smart mattresses. Also, North America is witnessing an increased adoption of Internet that is driving the demand for smart bedding products and increasing the smart mattress market value.

In 2017, the global Smart Mattress market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Mattress market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart Mattress include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Smart Mattress include

Sleep Number

Eight Sleep

Kingsdown

Responsive Surface Technology

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Hilding Anders

Derucci

Recticel

Sleemon

Market Size Split by Type

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Mattress are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Mattress market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

