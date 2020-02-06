Global Solar Carport Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value To 2025

The regional segmentation of the global Solar Carport market is described in detail in the report. The historical development of each segment in the global Solar Carport is charted in the report. The report provides details such as supply chain, and leading players competing in the market. The publication also offers readers a chapter-wise assessment of the market. The report on the global Solar Carport market discusses the overall competitive scenario, with an emphasis on the leading players that compete on a domestic as well as global level.

Solar Carport in letters a sort of carport with solar panel mounted on the top. Solar carport is another form of solar system. Unlike the other PV systems, the solar carport systems also provide the users shades for parking their cars by raising the installing height of the solar panels. Furthermore, solar carports can be reliable power resources for the surrounding lights and buildings.

However, the accumulative installation of Solar Carport is still low in some regions, such as Japan and Europe. For another hand, with the increasing application of electric car, it is expected the installation of Solar Carport will have huge increase in many parts of the global.

For the manufacturers, USA suppliers of Solar Carport still have absolutely market share. Solaire, SunEdison and Envision Solar are still the leaders in Solar Carport industry. USA manufacturers take up about 60% of the global installation. Europe manufacturers, such as Schletter and Phoenix Solar have increased installation capacity. For Chinese suppliers of Solar Carport, R&D and manufacturing of the production is just in recent years, therefore, the capacity is low. However, as the government is focusing on the energy saving, the consumption of Solar Carport will increase in the next few years. For example, SAIC MOTOR developed about 50MW Solar Carport in Nanjing and Shanghai 2013, and the company also developed a 10.213MW Solar Carport in 2014, which showed a promising prospect.

The global Solar Carport market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Carport volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Carport market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solaire

SunEdison

Envision Solar

Schletter

Phoenix Solar

Kokko Shisetsu Kogyo

SolarCity

Orion Solar

SunPower

SunWize Technologies

Martifer Solar

Green Choice Solar

Cenergy Power

Upsolar

Paladin Solar

SankyoAlumi

Solarcentury

GE Industry

ORIX

Anyo

Hangzhou Huading

Mibet Energy

Versol Solar

Hanerngy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1-row vehicle arrangement carport

2-row single slope vehicle arrangement

2-row dual slope vehicle arrangement

Segment by Application

Commecial

Non-profit

Other

