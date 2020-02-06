Global Variable life Insurance Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Allianz, AXA, Generali, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance | 2019-2025
Variable life insurance is a form of permanent life insurance that builds cash value inside mutual fund like sub-accounts. Variable means that the cash value balances can fluctuate based upon the performance of those underlying sub accounts.
In 2018, the global Variable life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Variable life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Variable life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixed Premium
Variable Universal Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Variable life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Variable life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Variable life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Fixed Premium
1.4.3 Variable Universal Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Variable life Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 Ping An Insurance
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.6 Prudential PLC
12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development
12.7 Munich Re
12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Variable life Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Variable life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development
