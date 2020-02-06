Global Vascular Surgery Market 2019 : Emerging Trends & Rising Demands

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vascular Grafts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Vascular Grafts Market: Overview

Vascular grafts is a medical device that belongs to a specialized class of medical textiles. The primary purpose of a vascular grafts is to act as an artificial conduit for a diseased artery and help to redirect blood flow from one area to another. Presently, synthetic vascular Grafts are most commonly used which are made of either Dacron or Teflon. Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and peripheral diseases is projected to drive demand for vascular grafts.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vascular grafts market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global vascular grafts market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co.KG (Getinge Group), BD, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, ArteGrafts, Inc., Vascutek Ltd., Vascular Grafts Solution Ltd., Heat Medical Europe BV, and CryoLife, Inc.

The global vascular Grafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Product

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Bypass Grafts

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Source

Synthetic

Polytetrafluethylene (PTFE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Dacron

Others

Biological

Bovine Vein

Saphenous Vein

Biosynthetic

Ovine Collagen with Polyester

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Size of Vascular Graft

Large

Small

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Application

Coronary Artery Bypass

Aneurysm

Vascular Occlusion

Critical Limb Ischemia

Renal Failure

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Vascular Grafts Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC Countries

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

