Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market – Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% CAGR Between 2015 and 2023

The rising incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) has emerged as a major concern for governments, particularly across developing and underdeveloped countries. In first world countries such as the U.S., various regulations are in place for penalizing hospitals exhibiting a high incidence of HAIs. Such regulations augur well for the hospital acquired disease testing market in developed countries. In contrast, the absence of proper regulations and stringent policies limiting the adoption of molecular-biology-based diagnostics are restricting the expansion of the market across emerging nations.

Nevertheless, Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts the market to gain considerable momentum in the forthcoming years with the advent of the latest technologies. As per TMR, the global hospital acquired disease testing market stood at US$416.7 mn in 2014. Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% CAGR between 2015 and 2023, the market is expected to reach US$2.07 bn by the end of 2023.

Increasing Incidence of Urinary Tract Infections Fuels Demand for Hospital Acquired Disease Testing

Urinary tract infection is one of the most common hospital acquired infections affecting millions around the world. It has therefore emerged as the largest segment in the global hospital acquired disease testing market, based on test type. As per TMR, the segment was valued at US$155.3 mn in 2014. Rising at a CAGR of 19.8%, the urinary tract infection testing segment is forecast to reach 768.8 mn in 2023.

Apart from this, the demand for hospital acquired disease testing will also rise in response to the increasing incidence of surgical site infection, pneumonia, and MRSA, which is considered the fastest growing HAI in the world. Hospital acquired disease testing is also used for the bloodstream test.

