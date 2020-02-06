Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market is Expected to Reach US$280.3 bn by the End of 2023

Jolted by the economic slowdown and the looming patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, the global hospital pharmaceuticals market is forecasted to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.9% between 2015 and 2023. Nevertheless, the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments worldwide, coupled with increasing healthcare spending is expected to keep the demand for hospital pharmaceuticals high in the near future. As per Transparency Market Research, the market stood at US$197.3 bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$280.3 bn by the end of 2023. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are currently exhibiting highest demand for hospital pharmaceuticals.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hospital-pharmaceuticals-market.html

As per reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), annual cases of cancer globally are expected to reach 22 million by 2030. This combined with the rising incidence of parasitic infections will boost demand for anti-parasitic drugs, thus driving the global hospital pharmaceuticals market in the forthcoming years.

Demand from Oncology Segment to Surge in Response to Increasing Incidence of Cancer

The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide has catapulted the oncology segment at the forefront of the global hospital pharmaceuticals market, by therapeutic class. Cancer types such as stomach, breast, liver, and lung cancer have emerged as the leading causes of deaths due to cancer. The market is forecasted to gain momentum from a strong product pipeline as more drugs receive FDA approvals in the future. Since cancer is often associated with a high mortality rate, scientists around the world are engaged in the discovery of better treatment options and more efficient drugs. Demand for oncology drugs is therefore expected to surge in the forthcoming years. TMR has pegged the oncology segment in the global hospital pharmaceuticals market to rise at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3535

Besides this, the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases will also fuel demand from the global hospital pharmaceuticals market. The increasing government initiatives, growing diseases awareness, and therapeutic interventions aimed at curbing the incidence of cardiovascular ailments are likely to boost demand for relevant hospital pharmaceuticals.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3535

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com