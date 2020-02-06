Hot Dogs and Sausages Market : Forward-Looking Perspective on Different Factors Driving the Growth Of The Industry

Revenues of the global hot dogs and sausages market were nearly US$64.7 bn in 2014 and are estimated to reach US$80.4 bn by 2021. The market is projected to register a 3.1% CAGR during the forecast period, reports Transparency Market Research.

Hot dogs and sausages have been gaining popularity around the world owing to the taste, convenience, and variety they offer. The hot dogs and sausages market is being driven by varied consumption trends and patterns across different regions and seasons. The rapid development of the retail sector in emerging economies is a large opportunity for players in the hot dogs and sausages market and this has spurred the operational expansion of companies in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, the UAE, and the Philippines.

Hot Dogs and Sausages Market: Snapshot

In terms of market size, cocktail sausages account for the largest market share globally. According to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, consumption of hot dogs and sausages is high at major league ballparks in the U.S. This is a driving factor in the growth of the hot dogs and sausages market in the U.S. Increasing demand for hygienic food which contains less fat and calorie percentage is an area of opportunity for the hot dogs and sausages manufacturers in France. Asia Pacific is the market leader of the global hot dogs and sausages market, in case of both revenue and volume terms. Hot dogs and sausages are very much popular among the younger generation in China. So, the majority of people within the age bracket of 20’s and early 30’s prefer hot dogs and sausages, which is driving the growth of the market in China.

Chicken Sausages to Emerge as Most Attractive Segment as Pork Sausages Face Religious Barriers

Hot dogs and sausages are made from a variety of meats: pork, beef, chicken, mutton, and lamb. Among these, although pork led the overall market, chicken is identified as the most attractive segment for the hot dogs and sausages market due to growing health awareness among consumers. There has been a global shift in consumer preference from red meat to chicken since the cholesterol content in red meat is higher than that in chicken. Furthermore, chicken does not contain trans fat, which is one of the main factors triggering coronary heart diseases. This is expected to increase the demand for chicken hot dogs and sausages during the forecast period.

Additionally, chicken is comparatively cheaper and there are negligible religious barriers or taboos associated with its consumption. This is as an important factor in the growth of the chicken hot dogs and sausages market, especially in the Middle East. On the other hand, pork is an attractive segment in the hot dogs and sausages market in Asia Pacific, especially in China

The hot dogs and sausages market in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasingly busy lifestyles of the working class, the growing frequency of major sporting events, and an increasing number of households with kids. In addition, extensive marketing strategies adopted by hot dogs and sausages manufacturing companies are slated to fuel the market in this region over the course of the forecast period.

