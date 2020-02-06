Humanized Mouse Model Market Industry growth status by top players 2025

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Snapshot

The pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in the past decade, owing to rising prevalence of a number diseases, and biotechnology promises to revolutionize the field going forward. This surge is quite evident on the global humanized mouse model market too, which is based on humanizing mice with a short strand of human DNA, tissue, tumor, or microbiome. The mice that are humanized make for a highly useful model to study genetics, and ultimately leading to the development of new drugs.

Some of the leading companies in this market are aggressively investing on research and development as well as pursuing alliances and acquisitions to maintain their stronghold. For instance, Horizon Discover Group plc. recently announced the signing of a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with three pharmaceutical companies in order to expand their drug discover efforts and attain full suite of services from their organization. Services included under the MSA are: target identification and validation screening, customer line engineering, cell-based assay services, and drug combination screening. On the other hand, another prominent name in this industry, The Jackson Laboratory, has developed humanized NSG (hu-NSG) and NSG-SGM3 mouse models as tools to study cancer, infectious and inflammatory disease, and hematopoiesis. Taconic Biosciences, Inc., another key vendor in the global humanized mouse model market, offer nearly 4,500 genetically engineered mice and rats with health status such as germ-free (GF), defined flora (DF), excluded flora (EF), restricted flora (RF), and murine pathogen free (MPF). Type of animal offered by Taconic Biosciences include conditional knock out, constitutive knock out, double knock out, congenic, hybrid, inbred, microinjected, and outbred.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Overview

A humanized mouse is referred to as a mouse transmitting functioning human organs, tissues, cells, and genes. Humanized mice are basically employed in medical and biological therapeutics as animal models. Immunodeficient mouse are often act as recipients of tissues or human cells, as they can easily receive heterologous cells because of lack of immunity in the host. Conventionally, the severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) mouse and the nude mouse have been employed for the aforesaid purpose. However, recently the NSG and NOG mouse have been exposed to engraft human tissues and cells more effectively than any other model variant. Such models of humanized mouse might be employed for modelling the human immune system in situations of pathology and health, and also is likely to enable the evaluation of therapeutic candidates in an in vivo setting which is relevant to human psychology.

CD34 mouse models are employed as in vivo platforms for the purpose of examining the safety and efficiency of possible new drugs that can moderate the immune system. Moreover, they are also used for long-term research in the fields of infectious disease, immuno-oncology, and graft versus host disease. Therefore, the rising application fields of CD34 models are anticipated to intensify the demand for these humanized mouse models over the coming years.

The market intelligence publication delves into the possible growth opportunities for the global humanized mouse market and the chronological growth of the market throughout the forecast period. It also uniquely provisions required data related to facers such as dynamics influencing the progress in all possible retrospective manner. Several ubiquitous and non-ubiquitous trends have also been mentioned in the study. An outlook of extensive nature keeping in mind the Porter’s five forces analysis has been provided to make the vendor landscape transparent to the reader. The report further reaches out to point out accomplishments related to R&D, acquisitions, mergers, and crucial partnerships and verifications. The companies in limelight have been analyzed on market shares, products, and key strategies.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Trends and Opportunities

The progress of the global humanized mouse model market can be credited to the incessant support by the governments across the globe for research projects in the form of grants and investments, a significant upsurge in the amount of research projects concerning humanized mouse models, high R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and the mounting adoption of personalized medicines. Based on type, the humanized mouse model market can be classified into cell-based and genetic humanized mouse model. The segment of genetic models is projected to hold for the leading share in the global humanized mouse model market until the end of the forecast period. The segment of cell-based models is likely to expand at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2025 due to the cumulating number of applications of cell-based humanized mouse models. The cell-based mouse model segment can be further classified into PBMC, BLT humanized mouse, and CD34. In 2016, CD34 model held the dominating share in the global cell-based humanized mouse model market and also exhibited a strong CAGR.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the significant rise in expenditure on R&D and biomedical research by several leading pharmaceutical companies, North America is expected to emerge as prominent region in the global humanized mouse model market in the near future. Asia Pacific is also expected to exhibit strong growth due to the growing focus on personalized medicines in China and rising investment by the governments of various countries in the region in the development of the life science sector and regenerative medicines.

Global Humanized Mouse Model Market: Vendor Landscape

The leading companies in the market include Horizon Discovery Group PLC, genOway S.A., Axenis S.A.S, ingenious targeting laboratory, HuMurine Technologies, Inc., Harbour Antibodies BV, and The Jackson Laboratory.

