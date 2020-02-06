Hydrotherapy Equipment Market – Exhibit A High Growth Rate During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Hydrotherapy is the external or internal application of water in liquid, solid, and vapor (water, ice, and steam) forms at various temperatures, duration, and sites for treatment of diseases. Hydrotherapy, a part of naturopathy, is also known as water cure and is used for pain relief. Hydrotherapy can be used in the treatment of different types of soft tissue and bone injuries, and neuromuscular conditions. This therapy is beneficial in various conditions such as pain relief, muscle spasm reduction, musculoskeletal conditions, and head injuries.

The global hydrotherapy equipment market is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Increase in the number of spinal cord injuries is one of the major factors driving the market. High patient preference for non-invasive pain management therapies has increased demand for hydrotherapy equipment. Rapid adoption of the equipment by sports and athletes associations, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and captivating product features such as versatile and more convenient to use for surgeons and physicians are the other factors expected to drive the global market from 2017 to 2025.

Furthermore, favorable regulations by government, increase in the number of sports injuries, rise in unhealthy lifestyles, technologically advanced equipment such as portable devices, and surge in geriatric population vulnerable to pain are the major factors likely to propel the global hydrotherapy equipment market during the forecast period. Increase in pricing pressure is one of the factors likely to restrain the global hydrotherapy equipment market.

The global hydrotherapy equipment market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into hydrotherapy chambers, hydrotherapy tanks, whirl pool baths, and others. Based on application, the global hydrotherapy equipment market can be divided into oncology, cardiology, dermatology, pain management, and others.

Cardiology is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular conditions. In terms of end-user, the global market can be classified into hospitals, home care settings, specialty clinics, fitness centers, and beauty spas. The specialty clinics segment is expected to capture significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to usage of therapies in different applications.

