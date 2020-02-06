Identity & Access Management (IAM) Market 2018 Size, Share, Trend, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Outlook to 2024

The global identity & access management market is expected to grow from USD 7,803.61 million 2016 to USD 23,212.65 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.60%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on global identity & access management market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The identity & access management market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Bitium, Inc.

3. CA Technology, Inc.

4. Centrify Corporation

5. Cyber-Ark Software, Inc.

6. International Business Machines Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Okta, Inc.

9. OneLogin, Inc.

10. Oracle Corporation

11. RSA Security LLC

12. SAP SE

13. Salesforce.com, Inc.

This research report categorizes the global identity & access management market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the identity & access management is studied across Advanced Authentication, Audit, Compliance, and Governance, Directory Services, Password Management, Provisioning, and Single Sign-On.

Based on Industry, the identity & access management is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Deployment, the identity & access management is studied across On-Cloud, and On-Premises.

Based on geography, the identity & access management is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the identity & access management market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the identity & access management market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the identity & access management market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction