India Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions to 2023

India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention Market Research Report, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), usage place (open area, buried, fence mounted), type (host-based, wired), deployment (on-cloud, on-premise), vertical (aerospace) – Forecast till 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. According to Market Research Future, the India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention market has been segmented into the component, usage place, type, deployment and vertical.

During the next two to three years, the trend of using perimeter intrusion detection & prevention systems for security purposes will gain momentum as more companies are learning the importance of perimeter security in the Indian market. Some technical giants like Magal Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. are involvedin the research and development activities for generating cost-effective product portfolio.

On the basis of the component, the market for India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware is the most popular and widely used component, and this segment is expected to show the highest market share during the forecast period. The hardware components of a perimeter intrusion detection and prevention system comprise sensors, video surveillance cameras, display devices, and many others. The sensors occupy the major market share of USD 22.1 million in 2017 and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR 10.1% through the forecast period.

The market for India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention is segmented into fence mounted, open area, the buried area under the usage place. In an open area system, the intrusion prevention technology makes use of radar, microwave sensors, laser sensors and many more. Within the radius of the sensors capability, the sensors trigger an alarm upon detection of an intruder. An open area site requires long-range detection which can be accomplished by radar and laser sensors. These sensors use dielectric resonator oscillator (DRO) with MIC technology, to achieve ultra-high detection stability in all weather conditions.

The market for India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention by type is segmented into host-based, wired network based and wireless network based. The market is expected to remain

high for the wired network and is expected to show a CAGR of 8.6% through the forecast period. Host-based network type is expected to show a CAGR of 12% through the forecast period. A host-based intrusion detection system is installed at workstations along with other software applications in which network to be monitored. The host-based systems are capable of monitoring individual workstations and are liable for any intrusion activities. These systems also can monitor key system files and prevent over-writing.

Key Players

The key players in the area of India Perimeter Intrusion Detection & Prevention market are Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Israel), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Optex Co.Ltd (Japan), Athena Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (India), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U.K), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), Avon Building Solutions Pvt Ltd (India).

