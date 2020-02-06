Infusion Pharmacy Management Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2024

Infusion therapy is prescribed to patient only when patient condition is severe or oral medication are less effective. Infusion Pharmacy includes infusion of antibiotic, antifungal, antiviral, pain management and nutritional drug through needle or catheter. Diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorder and pain related disorders are generally treated with infusion medication system. Infusion pharmacy can also be administered in home by providing doorstep services. Home infusion pharmacy management is more costly than hospital infusion pharmacy management because it requires more skilled nursing facilities. The classification of Infusion Pharmacy Management includes Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition and others, and the proportion of others in 2017 is about 37%, and the market size of pain management grows fast.

Infusion Pharmacy Management is widely used in Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care. The most proportion of Infusion Pharmacy Management is used for home care, and the proportion is 49% in 2017.

The South of USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following The South, the Midwest is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is not intense. BioScrip, BD, Cigna, Option Care, CVS Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Infusion Pharmacy Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Infusion Pharmacy Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Infusion Pharmacy Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Infusion Pharmacy Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Antibiotics

Antimicrobial

Enteral Nutrition

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BioScrip

BD

Cigna

Option Care

CVS Health

McKesson

Mediware

OptumRx

Healix

CareCentrix

MedicoRx

Ivenix

ARJ Infusion Services

Brightree

Accredo Health Group

MHA

ContinuumRx

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Infusion Pharmacy Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Infusion Pharmacy Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Infusion Pharmacy Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Infusion Pharmacy Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Infusion Pharmacy Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.