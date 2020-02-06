Interactive Kiosk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

According to a new market report titled ‘Interactive Kiosk Market (Type: Floor Standing, Wall Mount, and Others; End-use Industry: Retail & Hospitality, Financial Services, Healthcare, Media, Communication & Entertainment, and Government) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027, the global interactive kiosk market is expected to reach US$ 43,697.0 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027.

This report on the global interactive kiosk market provides analysis for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global interactive kiosk market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period, in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (‘000 Units) across different geographies.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Drivers and Opportunities

The number of non-cash transactions is rising across the globe. Asia Pacific, parts of Europe (Central Europe), and Middle East & Africa are prominent drivers of non-cash transactions across the world. Non-cash transactions increased in the above regions due to government initiatives, financial inclusion, and rise in mobile payments in India, China, and South Africa.

In developed regions such as North America and Europe (especially Western Europe), the number of cash transactions has been decreasing at a steady pace in the last few years. According to Federal Reserve, cash transactions in the U.S. decreased from 33.0% in 2015 to 30.0% in 2017. Debit & credit cards are a significant part of the transaction market. Debit & credit cards, cumulatively, accounted for 48.0% share of the transaction market in the U.S. in 2017

Retail & hospitality is a prominent industry using interactive kiosks. Retailers are using interactive kiosks in order to promote their products and brands. For instance, in 2016, Japan-based clothing retailing brand ‘Uniqlo’ which is owned by Fast Retailing, opened a store in New York, U.S. In case of Uniqlo, the company witnessed growth initially; however, sales slowed after some time. The Japan-based retailer installed 10 interactive retail kiosks in malls and airports across the U.S in order to confront the challenge, which increased sales of the brand. Moreover, the cost of operating a flagship store is higher, as compared to that of operating a retail interactive kiosk.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global interactive kiosk market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. In terms of type, the global interactive kiosk market has been classified into floor standing, wall mount and others. In terms of end-use industry, the global interactive kiosk market has been divided into retail & hospitality, financial services, healthcare, media, communication & entertainment, and government.

The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for interactive kiosk products and the prevailing and future trends in the market. We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of Interactive Kiosk products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regional interactive kiosk markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Competitive Landscape

The global interactive kiosk market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global interactive kiosk market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, interactive kiosk market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global interactive kiosk market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global interactive kiosk market including NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, PFU Limited, Olea Kiosks, Inc, Slabb Inc., Meridian Kiosks, Advanced Kiosks, DynaTouch Corporation, and Peerless Industries, Inc.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global interactive kiosk market.

The global interactive kiosk market has been segmented as below:

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Type

– Floor Standing

– Wall Mount

– Others

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by End-use Industry

– Retail & Hospitality

– Financial Services

– Healthcare

– Media, Communication & Entertainment

– Government

Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

