Juice Concentrate Market- Valuable Insights On Competitive Outlook, Opportunity Assessment Study 2025

The global market for juice concentrate is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.4% over the period between 2017 and 2025. Furthermore, the cumulative value of the global juice concentrate market was US$89.56 bn in 2016, and is expected to touch a value of US$117.89 bn by 2025. The demand dynamics of the global juice concentrate market are expected to improve as new food processing technologies emerge in the industry.

The demand within the global market for juice concentrate has been rising on account of the growth of the beverages industry. Several new products have been added to the portfolio of the beverages sector, and this is a key consideration while gauging market growth. The presence of juice concentrate in multiple beverages as well as foods has played an integral role in market growth.

The past decade has been an era of advertising genius in food marketing which has in turn propelled demand within the global market for juice concentrate. Juice concentrate is manufactured via several processes including crushing and powdering of vegetables and fruits. The final products obtained via this process is subjected to other natural reactions which gives the juice concentrate The global market for juice concentrate is projected to expand at a rapid pace as new food and beverages products pervade the markets.

Global analysis of the juice concentrate market along with the various segments and sub-segments have been considered under the scope of this report providing data for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Different types of juice concentrates are prepared using the method of concentration through reduction in the water content. These are a more condensed and concentrated form of juices that can be both fruit and vegetable. These juice concentrates achieved through heat treatment have a comparatively longer shelf life and in general are considered to be more cost effective as compared to the normal juices. This report takes into consideration the various trends associated with juice concentrates globally. This market has shown a steady growth that can be the due to the rising popularity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic fruit drink products, yogurt, ice cream, baby food etc. Moreover, the influx of new low calorie food and beverage products along with rise in health consciousness and awareness among customers especially in the developing economies have been a few key drivers to impact the overall markets along with giving it the boost for growth.

The reports segregates the various parameters on which the juice concentrate market has been segmented. Furthermore, the report also gives a peek into the geographical dynamics of the global juice concentrate market.

Use of Juice Concentrate for Beverages to Gather Momentum

The global market for juice concentrate can be segmented on the basis of application. The key application segments for the juice concentrate market are beverages, sauces and soups, bakery products, dairy products, and confectionery. The demand for juice concentrate in the beverages sector has been increasing at a rapid pace in recent times. Based on distribution channel, the global market for juice concentrate is segmented into online distribution channels and offline distribution channels. Offline distribution channels are further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, and departmental stores. The two types of juice concentrates are vegetable juice concentrate and fruit juice concentrate. On the basis of form, clear concentrate, powdered concentrate, and frozen concentrate are the key segments.

