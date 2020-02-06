The report “Kids Bed Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The global “Kids Bed Market” has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global “Kids Bed Market”.

Sleep is an essential part of a child’s development. A toddler bed is a small bed specifically designed for toddlers. These beds have rails on all sides of the bed. This prevents the child from accidental rolling out of it while sleeping. Toddler beds are closer to the ground than twin beds and allow the child’s guardian to change the clothes/ diaper and provide adequate access to the child. These beds are manufactured in a range from 28” X 55” to 31” X 71”. Toddlers are constantly on playing and learning new things; therefore it is essential that they have a safe place to rest. Toddler beds are designed to adapt and change according to the growing needs of children. Currently, toddler beds come in various styles ranging from traditional to modern designs and shapes; however rails are the one thing that they have in common. These rails can be removed when the child no longer needs them.

A child’s safety is pivotal to parents; therefore, people ensure that toddler beds comply with safety standards before purchasing them. Wood is a popular material used for toddler beds, as it is cost-effective. However, concerns about the toddlers are at risk of injury from falling while trying to climb out of a bed and difficulty in co-sleeping, are likely to hamper the growth of the toddler bed market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are producing beds in new designs and styles. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities in the toddler bed market.

The global toddler bed market can be segmented based on material, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of material, the toddler bed market can be categorized into plastic, metal, and wood. Metal beds are durable and goes well with both traditional and modern décor. Based on application, the toddler bed market can be bifurcated into individual and commercial. In terms of distribution channel, the toddler bed market can be classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, online retailers, and others (brand outlets, independent vendors, etc.).

Based on region, the global toddler bed market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global toddler bed market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the toddler bed market owing to urbane and changing lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and high spending rate in the region. Rapid urbanization and rise in infant population in developing countries, such as India and China, are boosting sales of toddler beds in Asia Pacific. The toddler bed market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to a high birth rate, rise in disposable income, and change in lifestyle in developing countries.

Key players operating in the global toddler bed market include Maxwood Furniture, Sweet Dreams UK, Delta Children’s Products Corp., Orbelle Trade Inc., Dorel Living, Million Dollar Baby Co., Goodbaby International, Stokke AS, Storkcraft, Silver Cross , BabyBjörn AB, Baby’s Dream Furniture, Artsana (Chicco), Dream On Me, East Coast Nursery, KidKraft, Mamas & Papas, and Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. Manufacturers are increasing R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are adopting manufacturing practices which ensure that the beds conform to standards imposed by regulatory bodies to ensure safety. Presence of local players is anticipated to increase competition. This is projected to increase the introduction of several advanced products in the near future.

