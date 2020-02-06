Latin America Home Healthcare Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 17,550.0 million by 2020
The Latin America home health care market is led by various small and large players. Prominent players operating in the Latin America home health care market include: Phillips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Praxair Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Teleflex Corporation, ResMed, Inc., Cardinal Health, Invacare Corporation, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Bayer Healthcare, states Transparency Market Research (TMR)