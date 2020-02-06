Legalized Cannabis Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2018 – 2027

Cannabis also known as marijuana, is a psychoactive drug derived from the Cannabis plant. The main psychoactive part of cannabis is THC i.e. tetrahydrocannabinol. Cannabis is used for medical or recreational purposes. Many regions across the world have illegalized the use of cannabis, however, many of the countries have legalized either medicinal or recreational, or both the uses of cannabis. Cannabis can be used by smoking, vaporizing, within food, or as an extract.

The proposed market report of TMR on the global legalized cannabis market evaluates the opportunities in the current scenario, and provides the latest updates and detailed insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global legalized cannabis market during the forecast period 2018-2027.

The legalized cannabis market report further indicates the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the legalized cannabis market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The present study exhibits the market dynamics and trends of the legalized cannabis market in regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global legalized cannabis market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for the legalized cannabis market to provide a substantial view. It also includes the value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of the market.

Legalized Cannabis Market: Report Description

The report explores the global legalized cannabis market for the period 2018-2027. The principal objective of the legalized cannabis market report is to provide insights into key developments in the market that are constantly supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with legalized cannabis. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global legalized cannabis market, and to discover justifiable opportunities.

The unique key feature of this report is that, the evaluation of the global legalized cannabis market and its relative revenue forecast is carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually not considered while forecasting overall market value. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is very crucial in evaluating the intensity of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to contrast the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global legalized cannabis market.

The legalized cannabis market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the legalized cannabis market. The report also provides insights regarding the major macroeconomic factors that have a significant effect on the growth of the legalized cannabis market. The market report further emphasizes the various dynamic factors that influence the legalized cannabis market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global legalized cannabis market.

The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the legalized cannabis market. It also includes value chain analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the overall profitability from the raw material supplier to the final end user in the legalized cannabis market. In order to give users a clear view of the global legalized cannabis market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market participants and their strategic developments. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of global manufacturers of legalized cannabis on vital parameters such as product portfolio, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study presents the legalized cannabis market attractiveness analysis by end use, product type, form, compound and region.

To analyze the overall market size of legalized cannabis, the report on the legalized cannabis market considers various preliminary aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it highlights quantitative estimation such as market share by end use, product type, form, compound, and region, and other qualitative data from primary respondents, which have been integrated to arrive at unambiguous and accurate market estimations. The forecast presented in the legalized cannabis market report arrives at the total revenue being generated, and the expected revenue contribution in the future by the global legalized cannabis market.

Detailed profiles of various companies that manufacture legalized cannabis are included in the report to evaluate their developmental strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the legalized cannabis market. Major market players covered in the legalized cannabis market report are Tilray, Inc., Aphria, Inc., The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., CannTrust Holdings, Inc., Terra Tech Corp., Cronos Group Inc., STENOCARE, Cannabis Science Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., OrganiGram Holdings Inc, Wayland Group Corp., Aurora Cannabis Inc, and Canopy Growth Corporation

Legalized Cannabis Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global legalized cannabis market on the basis of region, end use, product type, form, and compound

On the Basis of End Use, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Recreational

Medicinal

On the Basis of Product Type, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Cannabis Herb

Cannabis Resin

On the Basis of Form, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

Raw

Processed

On the Basis of Compound, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

THC-Dominant

CBD-Dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

On the Basis of Region, the Market for Legalized Cannabis is Segmented as-

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Mexico

Uruguay

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italty

Netherlands

Spain

Poland

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

North Africa

South Africa

Ghana

Nigeria

Uganda

Rest of Middle East & Africa

