Lipid Disorder Treatment Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 7.4% Between 2016 and 2026

Emergence of various lifestyle diseases has been witnessed worldwide, especially among teens and people lying in the 50-60 years age group. Lipid disorders are largely caused due to high cholesterol and triglycerides, which ultimately can result in increased chances of heart diseases, which has prompted the development of safe and efficient treatments for lipid disorders. Moreover, smoking and drinking have largely contributed to the rising prevalence of lipid disorders and other cardiovascular diseases among men and women. This has fuelled demand for advanced treatments such as introduction of modern lipid lowering drugs. The demand for lipid disorder treatments has risen owing to occupational diseases caused by higher consumption of alcohol results in rising amount of bad cholesterol or LDL, irregular eating habits, lack of body exercises and improper medication.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lipid-disorder-treatment-market.html

Analysis of Transparency Market Research shows that the global market for lipid disorder treatment is expected to grow at an exceptional pace during the period of assessment. This growth is fuelled by rising demand for modern lipid metabolism disorder treatments coupled with increased chances of cardiovascular diseases across the globe. The global market for lipid disorder treatment is poised to register a value CAGR of 7.4% during the period of assessment, 2017-2026.

Several biopharma companies are focusing on developing effective solutions for treating lipid disorders. Companies involved in lipid disorder treatment market include Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Wockhardt Limited.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40640

Sales of Drugs to Treat Lipid Disorders to Remain High in North America

United States has registered a higher number of people acquiring lipid disorders, especially among adults. Growing consumption of drugs such as atorvastatin and fluvastatin to treat hypercholesterolemia and other associated lipid disorders has been witnessed in the country. Several tests have been performed to identify patients who have a high risk of developing lipid disorders owing to family history or genetic disorders. According to American Academy of Pediatrics and National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in the region.

This has pushed the use of prescription drugs in the region, making it imperative for pharma companies to increase their production rate and revise their production cycles. In addition, screening for lipid disorders in childhood has been initiated in the region, and as per study, a moderate percentage of children population in the United States is being affected by lipid disorders, that typically surface as the child reaches its teenage. This has presented potential opportunities for sale of drugs for the treatment of lipid disorders in North America, making it an attractive region from a business point of view.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40640

Atorvastatin to Witness Increased Demand for Lipid Disorder Treatment

As the risk of developing lipid disorders increases, pharmaceutical companies have initiated drug enhancement, introduction of new drugs and conducting phase trials of these drugs on a large scale. Statins are considered to be highly effective in lowering the rate cardiovascular events. Most companies are focusing on mass production of atorvastatin as they are a highly effective low density lipoprotein lowering agents, LDL being the main cause of lipid disorders and associated heart diseases. The consumption of atorvastatin is expected to grow at a higher rate. Market for atorvastatin is poised to reach a value of over US$ 16 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com