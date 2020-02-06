Lithium-ion Battery Market to reach Valuation of US$77.42 bn 2024

Lithium-ion Battery Market: Overview

The lithium-ion battery market is foreseen to grow notably during the span of forecast period, as these batteries offer benefits, for example, higher productivity and longer life expectancy opposite different batteries. Quick development in the consumer electronics sector and a rising inclination toward renewable clean energy in automobile segment are likely to drive the lithium-ion battery market in the coming years.

As far as application is concerned, the lithium-ion battery market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial and grid energy. Consumer electronics is anticipated to be the major segment of the global lithium-ion battery market in the forthcoming years. In terms of power capacity, the lithium-ion battery market is divided into 48– 95 Wh, 5– 25 Wh, 18– 28 KWh, over 300 KWh, and 100­– 250 KWh. Regarding value, 5– 25 Wh lithium-ion battery, which is principally utilized in cell phones, is assessed to be the key fragment of the lithium-ion battery market during forecast period, representing an share of over 30% back in 2015.

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2016 to 2024, with an evaluation if worth US$29.68 bn in 2015 and is anticipated to achieve US$77.42 bn by the end of 2024.

Increased Usage in Energy Storage Devices to Fuel Demand

The increasing popularity of lithium-ion batteries in energy storing devices, for example, solar grids in industrial and household unit applications is foreseen to give extensive development chances to the market. In any case, the less awareness with respect to the advantages of these batteries and the high expense contrasted with traditional lead acid batteries may hamper the development of this market. In any case, attributable to market saturation in a few regions, the interest for high power capacity batteries for vehicles has picked up the pace. As per the report by TMR, the segment of automobile is likely to pick up a critical share in the lithium-ion battery market before 2024. The rising use of these batteries in HEVs, EVs, and BEVs has fundamentally helped the segment and this rise is credited to the rise in awareness among customers and vehicle makers as well in regards to the advantages of clean fuel.

Rising Demand in Consumer Electronics in Asia Pacific to Surge Growth

The lithium-ion battery market in Asia Pacific is foreseen to extend fundamentally in coming years because of the growing interest for these batteries in consumer electronic gadgets. China is foreseen to be the main market for lithium-ion batteries in Asia Pacific and also over the globe inferable from the consistently rising population and high financial development in the nation. North America holds a noteworthy offer in the lithium-ion battery market as far as capacity is concerned. Increasing awareness about the advantages of lithium-ion batteries in the region has surged the utilization of these batteries as a substitute fuel in transportation.

The lithium-ion battery market in the Middle East and Africa and Europe offers an inspirational viewpoint for the segment of automobile as the consumer electronic segment in numerous regions is going to achieve a saturation.

Important players working in the lithium-ion battery market incorporate Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), GA Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and LG Chem Power, Inc.