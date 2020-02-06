Military Navigation Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026

Military navigation is applied for various military purposes and are specifically essential in absence of light in night missions. Military navigation includes the ability to use a compass, read maps and other navigational skills. Navigation is also used to plan and track the movements of groups in operations of search and save injured soldiers, with significant reduction of response time.

Growing integration of navigation equipment with missiles, aircraft, unmanned systems, ships, and rockets is one of the main fundamental factors that are driving the global military navigation market. The demand for navigation systems in military is escalating in order to meet the future needs of military transport aircrafts. Increasing demand for missiles and armaments systems and rising inclination towards the use of UAVs due to geopolitical uncertainties and changing nature of war is boosting the growth of military navigation market across the world.

Navigation systems are used for several military activities, such as air land and sea navigation and accurate positioning for a wide range of military applications. The increased adoption of military navigation has improved the nature of command and control, weapons targeting, supply delivery on the battlefield and guidance of unmanned systems. The growing demand for excellent performance navigation systems for various applications in aeronautic industry that require high navigation and guidance accuracy. Moreover, the deterioration in the defense equipment procurement due to restricted defense funding may hinder the growth of military navigation market globally.

The global military navigation market can be segmented as by component, by platform, by application and by geography. On the basis of component, the global military navigation market can be segmented into software, hardware and service. Service segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the increasing requirement of maintenance training, computer-based training (CBT), instructor-led training (ILT), on-field support, and maintenance & repair services for navigation equipment. Hardware segment is also anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing defense spending by government.

On the basis of platform, the global military navigation market can be segmented into ammunition, marine, ground, aviation, unmanned vehicle and space. Space segment is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for navigation services, and earth observation satellites is escalating the growth of space segment. The navigation system in space is used for land-use planning, monitoring the Earth’s surface for mapping, mineral exploration, and resource management, among others. In terms of application, the global military navigation market can be segmented into intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), command and control, combat and security, Combat & Security, Targeting & Guidance and search and rescue.