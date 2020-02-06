Motorcycle e-Call 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2025

Motorcycle e-Call Market 2019

The motorcycle eCall system could decrease the response time of emergency services by instantly providing accurate information in the event of an accident.

The lack of protection for the rider and the vehicle is one of the primary reasons for such high fatality conversion rates. In addition to normal crashes, improper lane changing also results in severe injuries or fatalities to motorcyclists. In such a scenario, the e-Call system reduces the service response time thereby reducing the risk of conversion of accidents into fatalities.

The e-Call system reduces the emergency service response time by about 50%. Therefore, it paved its adoption in the automotive segment; it will soon be commercialized in the motorcycle segment. However, this does not stop the further developments in the system by suppliers

In 2018, the global Motorcycle E-Call Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Motorcycle e-Call status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Motorcycle e-Call development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMW Motorrad

Bosch

Continental

Telit Communications

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GSM/UMTS based

LTE based

Market segment by Application, split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motorcycle e-Call status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motorcycle e-Call development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

